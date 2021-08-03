Videos show gunman returned to Miami-Dade crime scene to shoot at 16-year-old boy at least 10 more times, police say

Nimikae Clarke, 16, died on Feb. 13 in Kendale Lakes. Video shows he was armed and attempting to rob a BB&T customer at a drive-through ATM.

KENDALL, Fla. – Surveillance videos show how the victim of armed robbers at a drive-through ATM in Miami-Dade County’s quiet Kendale Lakes neighborhood quickly became a murder suspect. The Miami-Dade Police Department released the video Tuesday.

Christopher Luis was involved in two shootings on Feb. 13 outside of the BB&T Bank, near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 88th Street, also known as Kendall Drive, Detective Zubair Khan reported, according to the arrest warrants in the case. The newly released video shows the second shooting.

Luis was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck about 8:20 p.m., on Feb. 13, when he stopped for cash at the bank’s drive-through ATM. Videos show he was wearing a black shirt with a white “Gun Club” sign and two icons showing firearms. His gun was within reach when his mirrors alerted him to a threat.

Video shows Nimikae Clarke, 16, and D’Angelo Davis, then 17, jump a wall and walk to sneak up on Christopher Luis to ambush him at the drive-through ATM. Davis approached the passenger-side window and Clarke approached the driver-side window. (Surveillance video screen grab)

Video shows Nimikae Clarke, 16, and D’Angelo Davis, then 17, moved to sneak up from behind the truck to ambush Luis. Davis approached the passenger-side window and Clarke approached the driver-side window.

During the first shooting, Luis fired his gun in self-defense and the armed robbers ― Clarke, Davis, and Stanely Al Clark Jr. — shot at him, according to detectives. Davis and Clark, who had been hiding behind a wall that divides the bank from the street, ran away. Clarke fell near the ATM bleeding, police said. Luis got out of the car, took Clarke’s gun, and drove away, police said.

Video shows Christopher Luis was wearing a 'Gun Club' shirt when he fired his weapon at an armed robber on Feb. 13 in Kendale Lakes. (Surveillance video screen grab)

The newly released video shows that minutes after escaping the attempted robbery and shooting, Luis returned to the crime scene. Without getting out of his truck, he used Clarke’s gun to shoot at him again about 10 times, police said. As he fired the weapon, he was on the phone saying that he was being shot at by his assailants, according to Khan. Clarke died. The teen had just been reunited with his mother after spending nearly two years in a juvenile correctional facility.

Luis suffered gunshot wounds to his left bicep and right hand and doctors treated him at the Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Christopher Luis returned to the crime scene to shot at a teenage boy again on Feb. 13, in Kendale Lakes. (Surveillance video screen grab)

Officers arrested Clark on Feb. 24. And in an unexpected twist, a judge issued a warrant for Luis’s arrest on April 20th. Officers arrested him two days later for aggravated battery with a firearm. Prosecutors later dropped the case against Luis.

On June 14th, detectives working on a narcotics investigation in Miami-Dade’s Perrine neighborhood ran into Davis, who was armed with a stolen black Glock 43X, according to the arrest form.

For the shooting in February, Davis and Clark are facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder with a firearm, and attempted robbery with a firearm. Miami Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation is holding both without bond. In the case filed on June 15th, Davis is also facing two felony charges of illegally carrying a concealed firearm and third-degree grand theft.

