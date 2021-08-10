18-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested on a second-degree murder charge Monday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend in Hialeah.

Police said Eduardo Elvis Macias was taken into custody after initially barricading himself inside a condominium unit at 2190 W. 60th St.

According to his arrest report, Macias fatally shot a man Saturday night at a nearby Citgo gas station and car wash at 2185 W. 60th St.

Police said surveillance video shows Macias, who was in the left-rear passenger seat of a dark blue BMW 535i, speaking with the victim, who was also sitting inside his vehicle.

According to the report, the victim is then seen getting out of his car when he was shot multiple times by Macias, who shot him through the window opening of the car he was in.

Police said the driver of the BMW then fled the scene.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery, but died.

Barbaro Hernandez was working that night at the car wash and says he heard the shots and saw the victim.

“He was my boss, my friend. I’m going to miss him,” Hernandez said.

Police said the BMW was pulled over the next day and two people inside the vehicle admitted to being with Macias the night before and corroborated the sequence of events that were depicted in the surveillance video.

According to the arrest report, the witnesses said they heard Macias arguing with the victim for no apparent reason before the shooting occurred.

They also said they never heard the victim make any threatening statements to Macias, authorities said.

According to the report, one of the witnesses told detectives that she saw Macias fire multiple shots at the victim with a black firearm and said he then ordered the driver of the BMW to drive away.

Detectives said Macias waived his Miranda Rights and agreed to provide them with a statement, however that statement was redacted from the arrest report that was obtained Tuesday by Local 10 News.

Macias is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.