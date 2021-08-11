Parents, students hold rally in Miami in support of mask mandates at schools

MIAMI – While a Miami-Dade County School District committee met in downtown Miami Wednesday, a rally was held outside in support of students and staff members wearing face coverings in class.

“It’s very reasonable just to ask to have a mask mandate,” one man said.

Parents and students in favor of a mask mandate staged the peaceful demonstration outside of the school district’s administration building.

“I want them to be protected and myself too,” one young boy said.

Parents explained why they’re advocating for their children’s health.

“His mask is protecting other children and other children’s masks will protect him, and if we’re not all on the same page on this some kids are going to get sick,” Rebecca Covey said.

“My training is in biology and biomedical sciences. I cannot, quite frankly, depart from that position,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Carvalho also responded to state leaders’ threats to withhold salaries from school leaders who enforce mask mandates.

“At no point shall a threat against my salary factor into the decision that I will make regarding best interest of students,” he said.

Carvalho’s comments come a day after the Broward School Board voted in favor of keeping their mask mandate for at least the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

In response, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter to the interim superintendent and School Board chair, warning that an investigation had been opened into the district for non-compliance, and that the Board of Education may withhold their salaries.

Miami-Dade’s School Board will meet to discuss and vote on the same issue next week.