South Florida residents in flood-prone areas express concern as Tropical Storm Fred threatens region with heavy rain

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Heavy rain from passing storms can cause major issues for many in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

With Tropical Storm Fred tracking toward South Florida, people living in areas like southeast Hollywood along Moffett Street are concerned.

“A couple of Decembers ago we actually got a car completely flooded and destroyed, it was totaled,” said Hollywood resident Ruth Baruch.

Though some are hopeful the storm weakens, it is expected to bring more than four inches of rain by late Friday or early Saturday.

“Stays there and it takes like two three days to finally drain away,” said Hollywood resident Jeffrey.

The flood water is not the only a concern to residents though.

Congressman Ted Deutch toured a wastewater treatment plant in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday, looking at ways to improve the system when dealing with severe weather.

“We need to make the investments now that are going to help, especially here in south Florida, where we are already dealing with sea level rise, we are already dealing with sunny day flooding,” Deutch said. “This isn’t a political issue, this is Florida. It’s our reality.”

With just days to go before Tropical Storm Fred is expected to impact the area, Local 10 News spotted pumps already running to get some of the water levels down.

