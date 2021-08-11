Tropical Storm Fred tracks toward Florida with bumpy road ahead

MIAMI – A lopsided Tropical Storm Fred will be challenged to maintain strength as it crosses the mountainous Dominican Republic on Wednesday and encounters upper-level winds and dry air, forecasters say.

The system is still, however, tracking toward Florida and could bring a wet weekend to South Florida, which remains in the cone of concern.

Local 10 News Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross says that whether the system’s core crosses the most mountainous portions of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday should determine how strong the storm remains after that.

Tropical Storm Fred officially became the sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday night as it strengthened and became better organized while moving south of Puerto Rico.

In the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory Wednesday, Fred was located about 25 miles south-southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

“On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola this afternoon and evening, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday,” the Hurricane Center wrote at 11 a.m.

“Weakening is expected later today and tonight as the center of Fred crosses Hispaniola. Slow re-intensification is expected beginning Thursday night.”

South Florida should be ready for the possibility of winds at 40 mph or stronger on Friday, the advanced forecast shows.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

The system is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, with up to 6 inches in some areas. The rainfall could lead to flooding and potential mudslides there.

It has been more than a month since this year’s fifth named storm — Hurricane Elsa — formed.

Scientists are calling for a busier than normal hurricane season, though not to the level of the record-breaking 2020.

