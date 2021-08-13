Woman needs help finding driver who damaged her Fort Lauderdale home in hit-and-run crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Mellow Snell said she was in her kitchen on Friday when she heard a loud, “BOOM!” A hit-and-run driver crashed into the front of the house in Fort Lauderdale where she has lived for decades.

Snell ran out of the kitchen. She realized that had she been seating near the window where she usually sits she would have most certainly been injured.

“I was out of my mind, and by the time I came to my senses I realized what was going on,” Snell said.

The driver backed out of her front porch and went right back into Northwest Second Avenue.

“I was hollering but you know, nobody could hear me through the window, so I tried to get to the door but the car was pulling off and gone,” Snell said.

There was a hole in the wall, broken windows, shattered glass on the floor, and damaged chairs. The damage was severe enough it’s likely the car has front-end and back-end damage.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department. officers are investigating the case.