Motorcyclists honor Ivy after woman killed in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday night, about 250 bikers from Miami-Dade and Broward counties rode to the crash site where 24-year-old Ivy Ni lost her life in a hit-and-run collision.

Kfier Cohen told Local 10 News that Ni was loved by the entire motorcycle community, and bikers showed up for her two days after she lost her life to light candles at the crash site and pay their respects.

Cohen said the bikers also wanted to raise awareness for motorcyclists in South Florida and urge drivers to share the road with them.

“Too many of our friends have been in recent accidents,” he wrote in an email to Local 10.

RAW FOOTAGE: Bikers ride to crash site, hold vigil for motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver

Police said Ni was thrown from her motorcycle Monday on the I-195 ramp to the southbound lanes of I-95 after she was struck from behind by a stolen Toyota Highlander.

Authorities said the driver, Edward Milo, 19, then ran her over with the SUV and kept driving.

Ni was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said officers with the City of Miami found the stolen SUV abandoned in the 1300 block of South Dixie Highway.

Police said a perimeter was established and Milo was found in the area hours later.

According to authorities, the incident occurred after Milo was picked up at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach by an Uber driver.

But after entering the backseat of the vehicle, Milo began punching the driver on the right side of her face and pushed her out of the moving vehicle, authorities said.

Police said Milo then kept driving, fatally striking Ni a short time later.

The Uber driver was treated for her injuries at Mount Sinai and has been released.