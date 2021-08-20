Miami Beach Police Department 25-year veteran dies of COVID-19

MIAMI – Officer Edward “Eddie” Perez, a 25 year veteran of the Miami Beach Police Department, died of complications with COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
MBPD Chief Richard Clements released a statement saying Perez was “a truly beloved and hardworking member of the Miami Beach family.”
Perez’s wife and daughter survive him.
“Please pray for Eddie and his family,” Clements wrote.
Other first responders who have recently died of COVID-19 include Officer Robert Williams, a 20-year veteran of the West Palm Beach Police Department who died on Monday; and Officer Jennifer Sepot, a four-year veteran of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department; and Trooper Lazaro Febles, an 11-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol.
Sepot and Febles both died on Saturday.
