Another South Florida police officer dies from COVID-19

Patrick "Pat" Madison's son, PJ, pins his father's badge to his uniform in 2018 at a ceremony in Coral Springs promoting him to sergeant.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A veteran Coral Springs police sergeant died Friday from complications due to COVID-19, according to an announcement from the department’s chief of police.

Sergeant Patrick “Pat” Madison, 43, is the fifth South Florida officer to die within the past seven days from complications from COVID-19.

On Thursday, Miami Beach police announced the death of officer Edward “Eddie” Perez, a 25-year-veteran of the department. Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Jennifer Sepot, 27, died on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro Febles, 42, also lost his life to COVID-19 over the weekend and was laid to rest on Friday.

In West Palm Beach, officer Robert Williams, a 20-year-veteran of the West Palm Beach Police Department died Monday. He was 47.

The Coral Springs police chief stated in a release on Friday that Madison’s death was “tragic and untimely.” Madison joined the Coral Springs Police Department in 2006 and, after three years on road patrol, was selected as a Field Training Officer, according to Parry. He was also a School Resource Officer at Sawgrass Springs Middle School and at Coral Springs High School. He was promoted to sergeant in 2018 and returned to road patrol. In 2020, he was selected to supervise general investigations.

A graduate of Southern University and A&M College, Madison is survived by his son, Patrick Jr. “PJ”, his fiancé Hazel Mullings, mother, Charlotte Madison, brother, Carl Madison and sister, Deatreaus Johnson.

Local 10 News reached out to the police agencies to learn if any of the officers were vaccinated, but have not received a response.