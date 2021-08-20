2 South Florida police officers laid to rest after contracting COVID-19

MARGATE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Jennifer Sepot, 27, was laid to rest Friday morning after she died of complications from COVID-19.

Ladder trucks hoisted an American flag sky high as hundreds of people arrived to pay their respects at the Abundant Life Church in Margate.

Florida Lauderdale Police Officer Jennifer Sepot. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Sepot worked with the department for close to four years.

Her patrol car was parked outside the police department, decorated with flowers in her memory.

Sepot is survived by her husband and their young child.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro Febles, 42, and Miami Beach Police Officer Edward “Eddie” Perez, a 25-year veteran of the police department, also lost their lives to COVID-19.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Lazaro Febles. (Florida Highway Patrol)

A procession was held Sunday for Febles as law enforcement officers saluted the flag-draped casket.

Febles will also be laid to rest on Friday.

His service will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in southwest Miami-Dade.

Febles was a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 11 years. Loved ones say he was a father and a family man.

Sepot and Febles passed away over the weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, Miami Beach police announced the death of Perez.

Miami Beach Police Officer Edward "Eddie" Perez.

Police chief Richard Clements described Perez as a truly beloved and hardworking member of the Miami Beach family.

Perez is survived by his wife and daughter.

First responders, families and friends across the state and country are mourning the loss of these beloved South Florida law enforcement officers who lost their battle with COVID-19.