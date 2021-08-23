Miami Dolphins player asks public to join city’s effort to help earthquake-stricken Haiti

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker was helping to collect nonperishable donations for Haitian earthquake survivors in need on Monday at the North Miami Police Department’s headquarters.

Baker, 24, and North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime are asking the public to respond to one of the city’s two dropoff locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, at 700 NE 124 St., or 776 NE 125 St.

“My heart is just breaking,” Baker said “Some of the things you need, you take for granted, they all need that stuff.”

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker was volunteering on Monday at the North Miami Police Department’s headquarters. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Survivors of the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Aug. 14 are still experiencing aftershocks in Haiti’s southern peninsula. The frequency decreases over time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Aug. 14 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people, disappeared more than 340, injured about 12,270, and destroyed or damaged nearly 130,000 homes, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Sunday report.

A man stands close to the rubble of a collapsed building in Jeremie, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, four days after the city was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, including 65 search-and-rescue personnel and four canines, deployed to Haiti on Aug. 15. Tropical Depression Grace made landfall on Aug. 16.

“It was heartbreaking. It was really sad to see we are going through this again,” said Linda Julien, a Miami Gardens councilwoman referring to the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that killed an estimated 200,000 because it hit a more populated area in Port-au-Prince.

Julien was helping to pack aid packages at the warehouse of the Global Empowerment Mission, a Doral-based nonprofit organization.

Linda Julien, a Miami Gardens councilwoman at the Global Empowerment Mission warehouse in Doral. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Most hospitals are operating without power. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization, started sending generators on Thursday in a charter flight, according to Michael Kahane, AHF’s southern bureau chief.

The security concerns are affecting doctors in Port-au-Prince. Last week, criminals kidnapped Dr. Workens Alexandre, an orthopedic surgeon, who was treating injured survivors at the Bernard Mevs Hospital, The Associated Press reported. Prime Minister Ariel Henry was the former head of neurosurgery at Bernard Mevs Hospital.

Earthquake victims reach for water water being handed out during a food distribution in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A USAID disaster assistance response team determined the tragedy exacerbated vulnerabilities to sexual exploitation and abuse, as many continue to shelter outdoors, often carrying out hygiene and other activities without privacy or security.

Grand’Anse department’s Pestel commune and Sud department’s Les Anglais and Maniche communes still need help with food, safe drinking water, and shelter materials.

People unload humanitarian aid from a U.S. Army helicopter at the airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, eight days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

USAID also determined Les Anglais needs health care services and medical commodities, the main bridge into Grand’Anse’s Jérémie city is damaged.

Grand’Anse’s Dame Marie commune, where a section of the Catholic church was unsafe, Sud’s Les Cayes commune, and Ouest Department’s Gonave Island also needed aid.

Relatives mourn during the funeral of Baptist church minister Andre Tessono, who was killed during 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the area 8 days ago, in the Picot neighborhood in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

