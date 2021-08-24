Hallandale Beach family left without a home after massive fire at next door tire shop

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The violent fire that caused thousands in Hallandale Beach to go without power earlier this month also left a family without a home.

Flames erupting from a tire shop on Pembroke Road and 24th Terrace before ripping into a family home next door.

It happened on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Homeowner Guerlyne Philogene showed Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa images of the home after the fire.

“Everything in my house, completely destroyed,” she said. “Clothes, shoes, everything, my kids don’t have nothing.”

The entire house - the bedrooms, the bathrooms, the kitchen – all a total loss.

Emmanuel Philogene said the entire family was watching tv when he opened the back door and saw flames shooting towards his house.

“The roof come in, we lost everything in the house,” he said. “We see the fire coming, we don’t save nothing.”

Ad

The family ran for their lives, leaving everything behind.

It was the first home the Philogenes ever purchased.

The Philogenes eldest daughter Ruth said nearly 3 weeks after the inferno she’s still waiting for answers.

“It hits, it hits hard,” she said. “What could you have possibly done to cause a fire so massive?”

Staff members at the tire shop told Local 10 News they don’t know what caused the fire and fear it may have been set intentionally.

State fire officials told Local 10 News their investigation is still ongoing.

A GoFundMe page was created to help raise funds for the family. To visit the page, click here.