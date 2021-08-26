Miami Beach crime: Robber didn't know he was stealing from U.S. military servicewoman

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a robber quickly stealing a Louis Vuitton purse from an outdoor restaurant area. He didn’t know it belonged to a 22-year-old U.S. military servicewoman who swiftly ran after him.

It was about 2 p.m., on Tuesday. The robber had a getaway car. Surveillance video shows the woman was able to hang on to the side of the car. She couldn’t catch the purse snatcher. She fell down and suffered a road rash, police said. The robber took her debit card and AirPods.

Hours later about 15 blocks away from the purse snatching, a witness’s video shows Tamarius Davis, 22, of Norcross, Georgia, fired a gun at random at a pedestrian on 14th Street.

Davis turned northbound on Ocean Drive before fatally shooting Dustin Wakefield, a 21-year-old who died while protecting his son from Davis.

Davis is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He alleged he was under an apparent mushroom-induced psychosis when he shot Wakefield, of Colorado, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

