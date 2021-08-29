Woman arrested in Pembroke Pines SWAT situation now charged with husband’s murder

Woman arrested in Pembroke Pines, charged in shooting death of husband

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead inside a Pembroke Pines home.

The victim had been staying in the home with his wife.

Police said it was the person who owns the home, who is also a friend of the couple, that found the man dead inside.

According to authorities, it was some kind of personal issue between the victim and his wife that led to his murder.

Charged with the killing is 57-year-old Michelle Gibb, who police said shot her husband to death.

Mugshot for 57-year-old Michelle Gibb. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Despite Gibb giving investigators a statement, police said Sunday they still have not established a motive for the crime.

“The victim and the suspect were in the process of moving from the Largo, Florida area to the Big Key area,” said Capt. Adam Feiner with the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

After the murder, police say Gibb went to a Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel about three miles away from the home.

SWAT officers were called to get Gibb out of the building.

SWAT officers swarm Pembroke Pines hotel

“After several hours, she agreed to surrender peacefully without any use of force,” Feiner said.

Gibb has no criminal history in Miami-Dade or Pinellas counties.

She is currently being held in the Broward County Jail.