Miami-Dade teachers union hosting vaccination event

Officials hope FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine will convince more to get shot

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A COVID-19 vaccination event, hosted by United Teachers of Dade, will be held Tuesday at Lillie C. Evans K-8 School.

A union spokesperson said the event is being held in response to the growing number of COVID deaths at Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The event is for MDCPS employees and community residents in the surrounding areas, including Liberty City, Brownsville and Allapattah.

The vaccine site will have all three vaccine options, according to the union.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lillie C Evans K-8, located at 1895 NW 75th Street in Miami.

“As educators, we want to ensure that people have access to the information and the resources they need to get vaccinated and hopefully, spare other families from the terrible effects of this virus,” said UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats.

Appointments can be made by calling 954-546-1908, but walk-ups for anyone 12 years old and up are also welcome.

For information on where COVID-19 vaccines are available in South Florida, click here.