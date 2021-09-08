Suspect charged with stealing vehicle containing 2-year-old girl faces Broward judge

Man charged with stealing car that had toddler inside faces Broward judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The suspect arrested for stealing a car with a 2-year-old girl inside went before a judge on Wednesday morning.

It all started earlier this week, when police said a woman left her car keys and toddler unattended in her vehicle.

Now the man facing serious charges, including carjacking, false imprisonment and interfering with the custody of a minor, has been identified as 19-year-old Lavincent Fisher.

Fort Lauderdale police said Fisher carjacked the woman at the Chevron gas station on West Sunrise Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Police said Fisher hit the victim’s legs as she was trying to stop him from taking off with her daughter in the back seat.

The mother made a desperate call to 911 as she and a good Samaritan pursued the stolen vehicle.

The toddler was safely reunited with her mother after the suspect abandoned the car about a mile away from the gas station.

According to a newly released arrest affidavit, police were able to track the suspect down Tuesday after an anonymous tipster told officers the suspect was at Northwest 7th Street and 15th Terrace.

The judge ordered Fisher to be held in jail without bond.