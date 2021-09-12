8-year-old released from hospital after being struck during Opa-locka shootout

Family members say 8-year-old shot in Opa-locka has been released from the hospital

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – On Saturday, an 8-year-old boy was shot when bullets started flying in broad daylight in Opa-locka.

Sunday the boy was released from the hospital.

“They are shooting and making everybody a casualty of their war,” said the child’s aunt, Latrice Harris.

Harris said her nephew, Mauri Robinson, was struck in the buttocks.

“Actually the bullet went in and exited out so he is doing okay,” she said.

It happened along the 200 block of Dunad Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

Police said the boy was playing outside in a field when two people started shooting at each other.

“Conflict happened in the middle of the field that the kids play at, and he was struck by a bullet,” said Harris.

Harris said she is grateful the boy will be okay, but had a message for the shooters.

“Put the guns down, don’t make everybody a casualty of your war,” she said. “Something has to be done with the senseless shootings here in Miami.”

Last month, 12-year-old Makaylah Rolle was caught in the middle of gunfire while playing with other kids at a playground inside an Opa-locka apartment complex near Swan Road.

A fight broke out between several people and shots were fired on the night of Thursday, Aug. 10.

Makaylah needed emergency surgery after being shot in her lower leg.

In regard to Saturday’s shooting, officers said they took two persons of interest into custody but no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.