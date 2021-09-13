More than 400 items up for auction following closure of Norman Brothers Produce

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After more than 50 years in business, Norman Brothers Produce permanently shut its doors last month, and on Monday everything from store fixtures to kitchen equipment will be up for auction.

According to Stampler Auctions, which is holding the online auction, more than 400 lots will be sold.

Among some items up for grabs are refrigerated cases and antiques.

“My father started our firm in 1960. In over 60 years of business, this liquidation is one of the finest group of food service equipment we have seen. This auction demands the attention of all,” said Harry Stampler, President of Stampler Auctions.

One of the items that it up for auction following the closure of Norman Brothers Produce in Miami. (Stampler Auctions)

Norman Brothers Produce, which was known for everything from its handspun milkshakes to its gourmet meals, announced in May that they had sold their property to a developer who plans to build an assisted living facility.

The family-owned South Florida landmark located at 7621 SW 87th Ave. in Miami officially closed its doors on Aug. 8.

Online bidding will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information and to view photographs of the items up for auction, visit www.stamplerauctions.com or call 800-330-BIDS (2437).