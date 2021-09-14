Man, 40, arrested for woman’s murder in Fort Lauderdale, police say

Officers arrested Lynn Nettles on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers arrested a 40-year-old man on Monday for the murder of a 66-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives accused Lynn Nettles of killing Adrienne Murphy on Aug. 30 near the intersection of Northwest 19th Street and Northwest 18th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

Nettles, of Lauderhill, stabbed Murphy, of Pompano Beach, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Adrienne Murphy died on Aug. 30 after a man fatally stabbed her in Fort Lauderdale. (FLPD)

Records show deputies were holding Nettles without bond on Tuesday at the Broward County Main Jail. He is facing charges of murder with a depraved mind and tampering with evidence.