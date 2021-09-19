Children among 4 people shot in Southwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for the gunman who opened fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Sunday morning, injuring two adults and two young children. A 4-year-old and 6-year-old child were injured, along with a man and woman, investigators said.

Detectives tell Local 10′s Madeleine Wright that an argument broke out at a home on Pierce Street, just north of Southwest 152nd Ave., in the Richmond Heights neighborhood. Shots were fired around 2 a.m., police said.

Detectives with @MiamiDadePD are blocking Pierce St. with yellow crime scene tape as they investigate. They are going into and out of a single family house in the Richmond Heights neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/tJWizrSig5 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) September 19, 2021

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue brought the children and woman to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. All of the victims are stable and are expected to survive, according to investigators.

Detectives say they are interviewing many witnesses, but do not have a suspect in custody.