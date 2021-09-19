Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Children among 4 people shot in Southwest Miami-Dade, police say

4-year-old, 6-year-old injured; no suspects in custody

Tommy Fletcher, Executive News Producer

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime, shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for the gunman who opened fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Sunday morning, injuring two adults and two young children. A 4-year-old and 6-year-old child were injured, along with a man and woman, investigators said.

Detectives tell Local 10′s Madeleine Wright that an argument broke out at a home on Pierce Street, just north of Southwest 152nd Ave., in the Richmond Heights neighborhood. Shots were fired around 2 a.m., police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue brought the children and woman to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. All of the victims are stable and are expected to survive, according to investigators.

Detectives say they are interviewing many witnesses, but do not have a suspect in custody.

Tommy Fletcher is an Executive News Producer at Local 10, overseeing over 4 hours of news each weekend morning. He also produces the station’s public affairs show "This Week in South Florida."

Madeleine Wright is a general assignment reporter for Local 10 News. She joined the team in March 2017.

