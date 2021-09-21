‘Demented’ rabid fox hides under car, attacks woman in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – Annie Mathew said on Tuesday she has been undergoing treatment to prevent a rabies infection. She fears she was exposed to the deadly virus through the saliva of an infected fox earlier this month in western Broward County.

Mathew said she parked her car in front of her home in Weston’s Windmill Lake Estates community when she saw the shadow of the four-legged animal. It swiftly hid underneath her car. She was with her daughters, so she told them to stay inside.

As soon as she stepped out to investigate, the fox stuck its head out from under the car and bit her ankle. She felt the pointy teeth pierced through her skin. There was a rush of adrenaline and she started to fight the animal off.

“It wouldn’t release it,” Mathew said, adding she started screaming and hitting the fox with her purse and phone until she was able to get away.

The attack prompted an active rabies alert in her neighborhood. Mathew is still in fear for her life. Once a rabies infection is established, there’s no effective treatment. The virus travels through the body to the brain and infects the central nervous system.

The disease’s symptoms can appear weeks or months after a rabid animal’s bite. These include weakness, fever, headache, muscle spasms, paralysis, and mental confusion.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officer who responded to help her after the fox attacked her quickly noticed it was behaving oddly.

“It was attacking and it was behaving like, it was sick in the head,” Mathew said. “Those were the words that he used, like a ‘demented’ animal.”

The officers caught the fox. It tested positive for rabies. But before the test results were released on Friday, Mathew, a veteran registered nurse, knew she had to rush to the hospital to start receiving a series of shots to prevent the infection from taking hold.

Mathew said she has been sharing her story because she wants to raise awareness in her community, so residents understand the risk since any mammal can get rabies. The most commonly affected, aside from foxes, are raccoons, skunks, and bats. Pets can get rabies from wildlife.

Mathew said that when it comes to rabies, time is of the essence since the disease is preventable through prompt appropriate medical care.

Rabies prevention

Leave all wildlife alone. If you find an injured animal, contact local authorities for assistance.

If you are bitten or scratched, seek medical care immediately.

Severe exposures make it more difficult to prevent rabies unless access to good medical care is immediately available .

Protect your pet by keeping rabies vaccinations up-to-date.

Call animal control to remove all stray animals.

Source: The U.S. Centers for Control Disease and Prevention