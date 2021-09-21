Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

Local News

Detectives arrest Florida City man for fatal hit-and-run crash in Homestead

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Homestead, Florida City, Crime, Crime Crackdown
Detectives arrested David Linares on Monday as the suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Sunday in Homestead.
Detectives arrested David Linares on Monday as the suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Sunday in Homestead. (MDCR)

MIAMI – Miami-Dade traffic homicide detectives arrested a 58-year-old man on Monday after he confessed to being involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Homestead, police said.

David Linares was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck northbound on North Krome Avenue when he struck and killed a man about 3:40 a.m., on Sunday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Linares, 58, of Florida City, left the scene, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the 36-year-old victim, who was riding a scooter westbound on Northeast 14th Street, dead at North Krome Avenue.

According to the arrest form, Florida City officers saw Linares removing the metal rack from the pickup truck and he told a Miami-Dade detective he was trying to change the truck’s appearance.

Records show Linares was being held on Monday night at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and evidence tampering.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email