Video shows 2 women allegedly stealing Lauderhill family dog ‘Casper’

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Jodiann Williams is asking the public to help her find her dog.

Williams said two women stole the family dog named Casper about a week ago.

She shared a surveillance video showing how the thieves lured the dog to play in Lauderhill.

“It hurts really bad and it’s not even me, it’s my kids,” Williams said. “Now, I am seeing that it’s a week and they have not returned back to the location.”

The owners of Casper believe the dog was stolen by two women seen on surveillance video luring it away from its Lauderhill home. (WPLG)

Williams has posted messages on social media platforms and asked people for help.

She said her children keep asking when Casper is coming back.

Williams said she filed a report with the Lauderhill Police Department and if the thieves return the family dog voluntarily, she will not press charges.