Police in Miami-Dade continue searching after new video shows masked bandit striking again

Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a masked bandit who is apparently on a crime spree.

Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a masked bandit who is apparently on a crime spree.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a masked bandit who is apparently on a crime spree.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows what appears to be a man in a mask and a hoodie, hurling what looks like a brick into the Cartagena Colombian restaurant off Northwest 183rd Street.

Less than a minute later, the crook is seen leaving with something in his hand.

Miami Gardens police said the incident happened Sept. 24 at 3:34 a.m.

Owners of the 2 Anointed Hands salon, in the same strip mall, said they heard about the incident.

“It’s scary and it’s sad at the same time, because you never know when they’re going to strike,” said Dominique S., who declined to give her last name.

Police said the masked crook is a repeat offender, burglarizing multiple businesses in Miami Gardens and Miami Lakes over the last few weeks.

Most burglaries have occurred between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. near Northwest 27th Avenue between 166th and 193rd Streets, and Northwest 183rd Street between 17th and 37th Avenues.

Ad

The suspect is said to have a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, a yellow Halloween-style mask, with a red drawstring backpack.

In some cases, according to police, he steals cash. In other cases, he steals cigarettes and cigars.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

RELATED STORY

Officers search for burglar who uses spooky mask to target Miami-Dade businesses