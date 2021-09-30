Broward Teachers Union warns educators of new TikTok challenge to ‘slap a teacher’

The Broward Teachers Union issued a warning to its members about an alarming challenge on social media.

The union sent out an email Wednesday alerting educators about an October challenge on TikTok to “slap a teacher.”

In the email, teachers are asked to “watch your fellow educators’ backs,” and to watch for students running toward them or who appear to be taking video with their phones.

Teachers were also encouraged to report any incidents to local police and press charges against both the physical assailant and the person taking the video.

The Broward school system is taking the threat very seriously.

Earlier this month, Local 10 News reported on damage left behind by those participating in the “devious licks” trend, which saw students stealing items and vandalizing school bathrooms.

The damage was seen across several South Florida schools, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Videos of the actions were also posted on social media.

