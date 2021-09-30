Judge approves sale of oceanside property in Surfside where building collapsed

Miami-Dade County Judge Michael Hanzman approved the $120 million sale of the land where the Champlain Towers South building collapse killed 98 people in June.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman approved on Thursday a sale agreement of the property in Surfside where a 12-story building collapsed on June 24 killing 98 people.

Despite some opposition to the sale, the court will use the money to compensate the owners of the 136 apartments destroyed and the families affected by the Champlain Towers South Tragedy.

Billionaire Hussain Sajwani, of the Dubai-based DAMAC Properties, bid $120 million to purchase the oceanside property at 8777 Collins Ave.

Attorney Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver for the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, will have to sign the contract. The court is still accepting competing bids. The property was appraised at $95.6 million.