WATCH LIVE: Surfside families call for memorial at site of condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Family members of Surfside condo collapse victims and other advocates are gathering Thursday to push for a memorial to be built at the site where the Champlain Towers South once stood.

The 1 p.m. news conference can be seen at the top of this page when it begins.

A debate has ensued since the June 24 tragedy over what to do with the 1.88-acre plot of land where 98 lives were lost.

Some say it should be sold for the highest price to support the surviving residents and families of the victims. Others wish to see a memorial on that very land, which they say is sacred.

Among those expected to speak Thursday in favor of the memorial at the site are:

Vicky Btesh, who lost her husband Andres Levine

Ronit Felszer, who lost her son, Ilan Naibryf

Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister Nicole Langesfeld and brother-in-law,Luis Sadovnic

Monica Iken, the founder of the nonprofit September’s Mission , which advocates for people affected by natural and civil disasters

The news conference is taking place on the beachwalk along Collins Avenue, between 87th and 88th Streets.

Earlier this month, a land swap deal was shot down by Surfside commissioners. That proposal called for a memorial to be built at the collapse site, trading public land to the eventual new owner of the Champlain Towers South property.

Opponents didn’t like that specific plan because it would have meant tearing down the town’s community center and building a new one at the collapse site.

However, commissioners committed to exploring other options for a memorial, both at the site of the collapse and in other areas of the town.