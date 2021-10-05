Partly Cloudy icon
Memorial grows at site of fatal armed robbery in Miami’s Little Havana

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Little Havana, Crime
Detectives continue search for killer on Tuesday after an armed robbery in Miami's Little Havana.
MIAMI – Detectives are searching for the armed robber who killed Walter Castaneda in Miami’s Little Havana.

A surveillance video shows the robbery was about 8:15 p.m., on Friday, outside of Castaneda’s Boost Mobile, at 443 NW 12 Ave. A memorial there was growing on Tuesday afternoon.

Castaneda’s son Walter Castaneda, Jr. said witnesses saw the armed robber was waiting to ambush him from behind and shot him in the stomach. Surveillance video shows Castaneda pulled out his gun and fired at the robber — who fled in a white getaway car.

Castaneda’s grandchildren were waiting nearby when the shooting happened, his son Walter Castaneda, Jr., said. Another surveillance video shows the driver of the white car speeding away.

“They saw my dad on the floor in so much pain,” he said, adding he had a message for the killer: “We will find you ... Maybe you can be watching this now, you can be laughing, you can be enjoying the money, but the money is not going to last long.”

Officers are asking anyone with information about the armed robber and his accomplices to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

CRIME SCENE

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

