Video shows student body slamming another before large school fight in Broward began

Officers increase police presence at school in Fort Lauderdale, a day after a fight left two officers injured.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A witness recorded a video showing a Dillard High School student body slamming a teenage boy to the ground before a large fight left two police officers injured.

The fight happened during the students’ dismissal on Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

A witness who asked not to be identified said a police officer’s head was bleeding. According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the two police officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Another officer was able to locate one of the suspects and that suspect began to fight with her as she was attempting to take them into custody,” Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD, said on Monday.

The officers at the school required backup to deal with the mayhem and to detain five suspects. The incident remained under investigation on Tuesday afternoon.