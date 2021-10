Miami-Dade police officers used a yellow tarp to cover a lifeless body on Monday near an agricultural field.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police officers used a yellow tarp to cover the body of a dead person on Monday in an agricultural area.

The body was near the intersection of Southwest 243rd Street and Southwest 152nd Avenue, according to Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Colome didn’t have information about the person’s manner of death.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.