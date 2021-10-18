Partly Cloudy icon
Fort Lauderdale police investigate 3 school threats

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Crime, Education
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have increased their presence around three schools after threatening posts were made on social media.

Detectives are investigating threats against Dillard High, Stranahan High and William Dandy Middle, the department said Monday morning.

“We encourage anyone with information about the posts or the person(s) responsible to contact us right away,” Fort Lauderdale PD said in a news release. “If you wish to remain anonymous, you may report information on the Saferwatch app.”

Parents have expressed concern about the number of threats reported already in South Florida this school year.

Last month, three Broward students were arrested in a span of 48 hours after two allegedly threatened to “terrorize” a Pembroke Pines school and one brought a gun to school in Miramar.

Earlier this month, a 10-year-old was found with a gun at Walker Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale.

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

