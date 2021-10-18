Veterans welcomed back to Miami airport as part of Honor Flight festivities

72 veterans spent time touring military memorials and sites in Washington, D.C. before returning to Miami for a welcome line at the airport.

A group of veterans were welcomed back to Miami International Airport on Sunday evening and given a hero’s welcome following a day they’ll never forget.

The group of 72 local veterans took part in an “Honor Flight,” where they started the day being flown to Washington, D.C. to tour various war memorials and museums.

The group then returned back to Miami, where honor guards, elected officials, friends and family members lined up to applaud their service after they got off the plane.

“Surreal, surreal,” said Vietnam veteran Clyde Akbar.

The unforgettable trip meant so much to many of the veterans.

“It was just great,” said Eugene Gotay, a Vietnam veteran. “It was great being with all these veterans.”

Some said it reminded them of how lucky they were to make it back home.

“Makes me appreciate coming back living in America living this life, and lots of respect for my guys in the Vietnam Memorial,” Akbar said.