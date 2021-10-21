Partly Cloudy icon
Teen in dog theft that turned into shootout appears in court

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

The mother of the 16-year-old is asking for leniency after the incident caught on camera in Broward County.
WEST PARK, Fla. – One of the teenage suspects faced a judge Thursday in the case of an exotic dog theft that led to a shootout caught on camera in West Park.

Three teens are accused of showing up to a home and posing as dog buyers. A woman at the home says they pulled a gun on her and took two of her micro bully puppies before she fired back.

Bullets could be seen narrowly missing her head.

Police have taken two of the three suspects into custody. Both are 16 years old.

One went before a judge Wednesday and was surrounded by his mother, stepfather, aunts, uncles and his godfather — all advocating for him.

His mother asked the judge to allow him to be on home detention, saying he was just caught up with the wrong crowd.

“He’s never been in trouble. He has good grades,” she said. “Unfortunately, he was caught up in a bad situation with others.”

The judge ordered him to remain in detention for 21 days. He must also stay away from the victim and her home.

The two stolen puppies have not been recovered.

