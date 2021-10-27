Attorney: Former sheriff’s deposition supports ex-deputy’s innocence in Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. – An attorney for former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson says former Sheriff Scott Israel’s statements during a recent deposition prove that Peterson didn’t know where the gunman was during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and that him taking a “tactical position of cover” was consistent with the belief that there could have been a sniper in the area targeting the building.

On Tuesday evening, attorney Mark Eiglarsh released over five minutes of video from Israel’s deposition from Aug. 4, in which the former sheriff said he did not believe that Peterson, 58, intentionally acted in bad faith by failing to enter the 1200 building as Nikolas Cruz was carrying out the massacre that left 17 people dead and another 17 injured.

“I don’t think at any point he should have known precisely -- unless he sees the killer -- where the killer is firing from,” Israel said.

Israel also acknowledged that Peterson did not have information “in real time” that people were being killed because the initial 911 call was dispatched to the Coral Springs Police Department, which operates on a different radio system.

“That’s a huge failure. Absolutely huge failure,” Israel said.

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel's deposition with attorney Mark Eiglarsh.

“If your radios – BSO’s radios – were patched with Coral Springs’ radios, my client would have had a lot more helpful real-time intelligence. Isn’t that correct?” Eiglarsh asked Israel.

“That is correct,” Israel said.

Despite Israel’s deposition, the former sheriff told the South Florida SunSentinel earlier this month that he believes those statements do not justify Peterson’s decision to not enter the 1200 building.

“I believe as then-sheriff, that former Deputy Peterson should absolutely have gone into the 1200 building,” Israel told the SunSentinel. “It wasn’t a training issue or a policy issue. It was an issue of courage. I’ve never wavered from that position.”

Peterson is charged with child neglect and perjury. Eiglarsh wants the charges dismissed and argued in an August hearing that his client is not a caregiver — a parent, adult household member or teacher — and therefore shouldn’t be charged with child neglect.

“I’ll never forget the day,” Peterson said after that hearing. “Not only kids died. I had friends that died. Never for a second would I sit there and allow anyone to die knowing that animal was up in the building. Never.”

Eiglarsh is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the deposition further.