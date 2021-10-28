Santa’s Enchanted Forest opens next week at Hialeah Park

Santa's Enchanted Forest has been open since 1984.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Santa’s Enchanted Forest opens its doors for its first holiday season at Hialeah Park next week.

Miami’s beloved Christmas theme park, that lit up parts of Tropical Park along the Palmetto Expressway for nearly 40 years, is set to reopen at it’s new location with a special tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4.

Tickets can be purchased at the admission gates beginning at 5 p.m.

The park will open daily from 5 p.m.- midnight, Monday- Sunday evenings.

In 1984, the owners of Santa’s Enchanted Forest began leasing the land from Miami-Dade County. That agreement expired in March of 2020. Park management said more than one million people visited Santa’s Enchanted Forest each year.

Guests can expect to see many of the same vendors, millions of new lights and more than 100 rides, games, shows and attractions at its new space.

Santa’s is expected to open stay open through January 2.

For more information about the reopening, click on this link.