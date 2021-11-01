Woman drunk behind wheel of Maserati hit Ferrari driver tossing him over bridge, police say

Irina Borisova Shadrina was drunk when she was driving a Maserati and hit a man stopped on the 163rd Street Bridge, according to investigators.

MIAMI, Fla. – The woman who police say was driving a Maserati when she struck a man standing outside his Ferrari on the 163rd Street bridge, sending him over the railing and into the Intracoastal Waterway killing him, was drunk and three times over the legal limit to drive, investigators said.

According to an arrest report, Irina Borisova Shadrina, 33, of Hallandale Beach, is facing vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges for driving under the influence in connection with the crash.

On Friday, Oct. 15, witnesses described what they saw to Local 10 News seconds after the man was struck and went over the side of the bridge in Sunny Isles around 10:52 p.m.

Investigators said that the driver of a 2021 Ferrari SF90 stopped his car to get out to check the engine. Lionel Michael Marquez was standing by the rear of the car when, according to the arrest report, Shadrina drove near the stopped car. Investigators said she swerved to the left and hit Marquez as he walked back to his car. That’s when Marquez was vaulted into the air and thrown from the bridge into the Intercoastal Waterway.

Shadrina also struck the Ferrari’s driver’s side door and smashed the car she was driving into a barrier wall. She kept driving until the front left tire of the Maserati fell off. According to the report, she had driven 450 feet east of the original crash location before stopping.

“Someone came up from behind him and ran into him,” a witness said. “There was at least 15 to 20 people looking over,” a witness told Local 10 News on the night of the crash.

On the ground, police taped off around the base of the bridge while they searched by foot and by boat, well into the next morning. Marquez was found dead in the water at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Blood samples taken from Shadrina the evening of the crash were returned to police on Monday, Oct. 27.

“The defendant’s decision to drive her vehicle while being so heavily intoxicated in an urban area that is traveled by many motorists demonstrates a reckless disregard for the safety of others and herself,” the report stated.

Shadrina surrendered Monday at Miami-Dade Police Headquarters, was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.