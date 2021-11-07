Community members, police officers take part in 5K to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention

Dozens of people gathered in Broward County on Sunday morning to show support for those who serve our country and to spread awareness for suicide prevention.

The event held at Nova Southeastern University’s campus in Davie was called the Out of the Darkness walk.

The goal of Sunday’s 5k was to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

It was just almost three weeks ago that Lieutenant John Graham with the Hollywood Police Department shot and killed himself at the Westfield Mall in Plantation.

His fellow officers are still in mourning.

On Sunday, a small group of Lieutenant Graham’s coworkers joined hundreds of other people in the community, all representing different teams, to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

Lambda Theta Alpha Latin sorority is teaming up with the American Federation for Suicide Prevention to host the annual walk.

I caught up with one of lieutenant’s fellow officers a short time ago.

“Especially in law enforcement, the culture has to change,” said Officer Tamara Hill with the Hollywood Police Department. “It’s a very difficult job, we sacrifice a lot, lot of sleepiness nights and sometimes it can become too much to bear. So that’s why we’re here today.”

Lieutenant Graham’s team raised more than $5,000 to support the American Federation for Suicide Prevention, which has an ambitious goal of reducing the suicide rate by 20 percent over the next three years.

“Some people are just too big for one name, so he wasn’t John. He wasn’t Graham. He was John Graham,” said Officer Hill. “He was larger than life, he was beautiful inside and out and he fought for the title guy. He always made sure he did the right thing. He will be missed, and the world is a darker place without him.”