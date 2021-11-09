City of Hialeah will select new chief of police, newly elected mayor announces

HIALEAH, Fla. – The City of Hialeah is getting a new police chief.

Newly elected Mayor of Hialeah Steve Bovo announced Monday that Sergio Velazquez would be departing the Hialeah Police Department.

Velazquez will be on paid leave through Dec. 31, Bovo said in a statement.

“I thank Chief Velazquez for his service,” said Bovo. “I have always stressed the importance of utmost professionalism for the City of Hialeah Police Department in order to provide our residents the public safety that they expect and deserve. In the coming days, I will be making public the selection process for the new Police Chief.”

Bovo appointed Deputy Chief George Fuente as acting police chief. He will remain in that role until a new chief is selected.

The selection process will not exceed 120 days, the statement said.