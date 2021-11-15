WATCH LIVE: Hearing held for Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors and the defense team for confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz are reconvening with Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Monday to go over various motions.

The defense has filed a series of motions to suppress evidence in the case, including evidence related to a search warrant executed at a Lantana home Cruz once stayed in, as well as another home in Pompano Beach.

Cruz pleaded guilty last month to killing 17 people and injuring 17 others in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A 12-person jury will be selected early next year and Cruz will ultimately be sentenced either to life in prison or death.