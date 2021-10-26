WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter to appear in court for status hearing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nikolas Cruz is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a status hearing, nearly a week after he pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others in the Feb. 14, 2018, school shooting in Parkland.

Jury selection for the penalty phase is expected to begin in January. Cruz will be sentenced either to life in prison or death.

During last week’s hearing, Cruz delivered a statement to the families of the victims who were killed and injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, apologizing for what he did and saying that he hopes “you give me a chance to try to help others.”

Families of the victims were unmoved by his statement, calling it “irrelevant.”

“Irrelevant, and we’re just one step closer to justice,” said Fred Guttenburg, whose daughter, Jaime, 14, was killed in the school shooting,

Families who spoke to Local 10 News last week said they are hoping Cruz gets the death penalty, although even the death penalty wouldn’t be enough.

“I think killing him death by injection is too peaceful,” said Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow, 16, was killed in the shooting. “Get him out of the jail and put him in the prison where he gets prison justice.”

“Not even the death penalty would in any way balance what happened to my son,” said Manuel Oliver, who lost his 17-year-old son, Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, in the shooting.

It’s unclear what will be discussed during Tuesday’s status hearing, however the defense has filed a series of motions to suppress evidence in the case, including evidence related to a search warrant executed at a Lantana home Cruz once stayed in, as well as another home in Pompano Beach.