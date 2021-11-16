Second arrest made in connection with Aventura Mall shooting

AVENTURA, Fla. – A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this year at the Aventura Mall which left five people injured.

Norman Lee Pickens was taken into custody Monday night on three counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

According to his arrest warrant, a witness who was with Pickens at the time identified him to police as the gunman who was captured on surveillance video inside the mall on May 8.

Pickens is the second person to be arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said Chrisey Pressley, 18, of Doral, was arrested in June on a charge of illegally carrying a concealed firearm.

According to authorities, three people were shot and two others were injured running out of the mall on that Saturday afternoon, the day before Mother’s Day.

Police said at the time that the shooting resulted from a fight between two groups of people that escalated.

According to Pressley’s arrest form, he was seen pulling out a gun and showing it, but never firing it, before he took off and ran out of the mall.

Authorities said Pickens, however, did fire his weapon.

According to jail records, Pickens is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $900,000 bond.