Members of South Florida Cuban community march down Calle Ocho

MIAMI – Members of the exile community hit the streets Tuesday night in solidarity with anti-governmental activists in Cuba.

Local 10 News’ cameras were rolling as dozens marched down Calle Ocho in Miami.

Mass protest against Cuba’s communist government were expected Monday in the island nation, but government officials quashed the planned demonstrations.

“In Cuba they weren’t able to march like we were here today, only a few and those were beaten and then to jail,” said Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo. “But, this is why we have to be their voice,”

Some activists were reportedly beaten and even kidnapped by government operatives.