Shoppers seen running for their lives in video of shooting at Aventura Mall

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Newly released video shows the mayhem at Aventura Mall after a flight led to a shooting that injured five people in May.

In the video, dozens of people were sitting in the mall, including young children, when the gunfire erupted.

People are seen scattering and falling to the ground in an attempt to stay safe and escape.

On Tuesday, authorities announced the arrest of 21-year-old Norman Pickens, identifying him as the alleged shooter.

Three people were shot that day and two others were injured.

Pickens is the second person arrested in connection to the shooting.

Pickens is facing three counts of attempted murder he is being held on a $900,000 bond.

