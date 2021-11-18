Man accused of killing Hollywood cop in court as defense argues over evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jason Banegas, the man accused of killing Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino, was in court Thursday morning.

The hearing came after a motion by the defense to preserve evidence. The defense said that, based on their review of the arrest affidavit, they would like to request pieces of evidence such as the rough notes of investigating officers.

The defense said it was asking for that in the event anything would be altered along the way. The judge said these are items they will get anyway in the process.

The state argued that they know their obligations when it comes to evidence. The judge ultimately agreed with the state and denied the motion.

Benegas, 18, sat quietly in the Broward County courtroom.

Chirino, 28, was killed in October. Police say he was responding to a call about a suspicious man in the area of North Hills Drive and that a struggle ensued between him and Banegas.

Ad

Chirino was allegedly shot in the face by Banegas, who later told police that he didn’t intend to shoot the officer and had intended to turn the gun on himself.

The defense will likely file another motion regarding the evidence. The next hearing is likely to be in January.