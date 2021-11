A group of nonprofit organizations is donating Thanksgiving Day food to 300 families on Tuesday in Miami.

MIAMI – Carrying on with Alonzo “Zo” Mourning’s annual 33 Thanksgiving tradition, volunteers distributed food on Tuesday at the Overtown Youth Center in Miami.

It’s the 21st year the NBA Hall of Famer distributes Thanksgiving Day meals in Overtown. This year the event was promoted as The Awesome 33 Thanksgiving Gobbler Giveaway.

A team of nonprofit organizations contributed to the event and about 300 families pre-registered for the drive-thru distribution event.