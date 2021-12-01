Banksy’s ‘Charlie Brown’ firestarter sells for $4M at Art Miami

Banksy's Charlie Brown sold on Tuesday in Miami for $4 million.

MIAMI – Banksy’s “Charlie Brown” firestarter sold for $4 million in Miami.

A representative from the London-based Maddox Gallery described the buyer as an American art collector who bought it during the VIP preview.

The gallery rented a booth at Art Miami, a contemporary fair that opened on Tuesday, just north of the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

The gallery’s original works by Bansky also include “Keep it Real,” the “Flower Thrower” original, “Rat at Heart” and the “Stretched Pulp Fiction.” Banksy is not represented by the gallery. His Pest Control Office authenticates his work.

The gallery’s inventory in Miami also includes works by Invader, David Yarrow, Joseph Klibansky, The Connor Brothers, Jerkface, George Condo, STIK, Harland Miller, Bradley Theodore, and Justin Bower.

Related social media

Ad

Related stories

List of satellite fairs