Closing arguments in Resiles murder trial could begin Friday

An expert witness brought in by the defense dismisses DNA evidence in the final chapter of Dayonte Resiles's murder trial.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Thursday, both the defense and prosecution for the state rested their case after nearly two weeks of testimony in the murder trial of Dayontae Resiles.

It was a significant move as Resiles opted to not testify in his own defense. Instead, he and his lawyers focused on the mountain of evidence against him.

A forensic cell phone analyst was among the few brought in by the defense Thursday to raise doubt over the accuracy of telling text messages and phone calls on the day of the murder.

Paul Williams, a special agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said: “How the phone log looked, provided to me, it didn’t look like something I would normally receive.”

Then the defense disputed DNA found at the crime scene.

It was 2014 when Jill Halliburton Su was found dead by her son in the bathtub of her Davie home after an apparent home invasion. The DNA profiles of three people were found at the crime scene — the victim, her husband and Resiles, who had no known prior connection to the family.

Dr. Allen Jamieson, a forensic scientist, testified.

“There’s quite a lot of consideration that has to be undertaken to ensure there’s no cross contamination from one item to another,” Jamieson told the court.

Cross examining Jamieson, prosecutors honed in on the defense’s cross contamination theory.

“The defendant’s DNA would have to be there to be transferred,” prosecuting attorney Maria Schneider asked Jamieson.

“Correct,” he replied.

“You’re just having an issue with the numbers?” Schneider asked.

“Yes, correct,” Jamieson responded.

Schneider then said, “Thank you. Nothing further.”

On Friday morning, it is expected that the defense and prosecution will make their closing arguments, each side given about 45 minutes to rest their case.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Resiles could face the death penalty or life in prison.