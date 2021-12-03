Man faces murder charge after killing Miami Beach coworker who refused to date him, police say

Miami Beach police officers arrested a suspect in the murder of a 29-year-old woman who worked with him in Lincoln Road.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Delfina Pan refused to date Agustin Lucas Mariani, so he fatally stabbed her and then stabbed himself on Monday night, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Pan, 29, worked with Mariani, 20, at the Kansas Bar & Grill Restaurant on Lincoln Road in South Beach. Detectives said he waited for her outside of her apartment near Harding Avenue and 73rd Street.

Pan was talking to a neighbor, Mariani used a knife from the restaurant to stab her, took off his shirt, and then stabbed himself in the chest, according to the arrest form.

A witness’s video shows Fire Rescue personnel taking him away from the crime scene in an ambulance. Mariani remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday night.

Mariani is facing a charge of second-degree murder. Pan’s murder was national news in Argentina. She was from Buenos Aires.