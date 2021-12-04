FDLE search for co-conspirators in scheme to extort Sen. Lauren Book

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to investigate a plot to extort Florida Sen. Lauren Book with explicit photos and videos.

PLANTATION, Fla. – A 19-year-old Broward County man who is out on bond for allegedly attempting to extort Florida Sen. Lauren Book by threatening to leak explicit photos and videos refused to answer questions on Friday.

A woman at his home in Plantation said Jeremy Kamperveen did not want to discuss accusations that he sent the Florida Senate Democratic Leader pornographic pictures.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating if Kamperveen worked with co-conspirators.

Book reported receiving alarming anonymous text messages on Nov. 12. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kamperveen on Nov. 17 at a Starbucks in Sunrise where he thought he was going to meet Book to receive $4,000.

Kamperveen is facing charges for sexual harassment, cyberstalking, and extortion. He was released on a $60,000 bond on Nov. 18 and under order to avoid contact with Book.