Family hopeful that pregnant woman abducted in Miami-Dade is found safe

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The desperate search continues Wednesday for a pregnant mother of two who was abducted from a home early Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

“I’m holding onto hope and I’m praying to God that she comes home,” the victim’s godmother, Alfreda Lyons, said.

Andreae Lloyd’s family got the call early Tuesday morning that the beloved mother of two young boys, who is currently pregnant with her third child, is missing.

“We don’t know where she is,” Lyons said. “Obviously there’s foul play, obviously someone has hurt her and abducted her. It’s the worst days of our lives.”

Miami-Dade police said Lloyd was abducted from a home just east of the Turnpike on Southwest 285th Terrace.

Sky 10 was over the scene Tuesday afternoon as detectives scoured the crime scene.

It was around midnight Tuesday when Lloyd was an hour into her shift as a caretaker for residents with mental disabilities.

Police said there was a knock at the door and Lloyd answered it.

Cameras from a neighboring home across likely captured what happened next.

Police said the man at the door attacked Lloyd, beating her and then forcing her into a white Honda Civic, which relatives say belongs to Lloyd.

“Knocked her down, threw her in the car and took off,” Lloyd’s father, Arnold Lyons, said.

The white Honda has Florida tag Y650DL.

“She’s a mother of two children and she was loved by her whole entire family,” Lloyd’s uncle, Manuel Lloyd, said.

“No enemies, everybody loved her -- everybody loved her,” her father added.

The family is left wondering who could carry out such a violent act.

“She was familiar -- she was familiar with the person,” Alfreda Lyons said. “She’s not the type of person that would have conversations or open the door for a stranger. She was at her work with the door closed.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.